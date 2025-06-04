Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Short Interest Update

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $103.58 on Wednesday. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -295.94, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Okta

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,389.73. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $1,317,967.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,241.25. This represents a 34.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,360 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,903,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,574.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.