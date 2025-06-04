Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,205,300. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,288.32. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,610,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,086,000 after acquiring an additional 78,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after acquiring an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,714,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,409,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

