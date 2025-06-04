Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 156.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of DYN stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,248 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,162 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 187.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,768,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,482 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,408,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,828,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

