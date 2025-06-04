Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

ODV stock opened at C$2.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$372.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of C$1.64 and a twelve month high of C$3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.29.

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

