Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Osisko Development Stock Up 2.0%
ODV stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 1,817.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Osisko Development
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
