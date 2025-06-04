Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Stock Up 2.0%

ODV stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Osisko Development had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 1,817.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

About Osisko Development

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Osisko Development by 129.1% during the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth $149,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.