Oxford Industries (OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 11th. Analysts expect Oxford Industries to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $805.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at $421,466. This represents a 16.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 311.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

