Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 210,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palomar by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 432,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,057 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,774,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $175.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.51. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $175.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $79,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,378.40. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,388 shares in the company, valued at $52,197,771.36. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,202 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,129 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

