Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $6.22 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,858,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 60,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,597,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

