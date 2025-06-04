Pharmaceutical Stocks To Consider – June 2nd

Get alerts:

Blueprint Medicines, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, D-Wave Quantum, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are equity shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture and market prescription drugs, vaccines and other medical treatments. Their performance is driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, patent lifecycles and healthcare policy changes. Because drug development is costly and outcomes uncertain, these stocks can exhibit higher volatility and growth potential compared with broader market averages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $26.24 on Monday, hitting $127.59. 39,132,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,902. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.66.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $4.36 on Monday, hitting $742.03. 1,663,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $776.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.98. The company has a market cap of $703.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $72.37. 14,360,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,459. The stock has a market cap of $324.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $494.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,645. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $481.94 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $584.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $108.65. 6,903,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,711,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 293.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,102,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,612,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $154.88. 3,467,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $372.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

