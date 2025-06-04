Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,858,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 60,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $11,597,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

