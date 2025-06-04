Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRAX. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $175.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

PRAX stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $839.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Stories

