Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Premier were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,354.82. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,982 shares of company stock worth $490,791 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Trading Up 0.9%

Premier Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 0.54. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

