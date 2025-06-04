ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,751 ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 854.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 189,697 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ASP Isotopes news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,820,835.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,948,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,705,525.25. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $374,674.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,419,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,355.04. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,502. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 8.3%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ASPI opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $595.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

