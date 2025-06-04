ProShare Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,388 Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Get EVE alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVEX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of EVE by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVE by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EVE by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EVE by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

EVE Stock Up 0.7%

EVEX stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. Eve Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.53.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVE

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.