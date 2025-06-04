ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaltura news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 17,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $29,350.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,534,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,845.80. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLTR stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $345.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

