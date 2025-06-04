ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,350 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

