Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.97 and last traded at $32.82. 143,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 112,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Prysmian Stock Performance

Prysmian Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.2385 dividend. This is an increase from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Prysmian’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

See Also

