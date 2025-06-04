Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 114,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 231,781 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.