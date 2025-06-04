Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after buying an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after buying an additional 617,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

QDEL opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

