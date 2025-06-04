Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 3,685.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,346 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $442,022.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,042.60. This represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

