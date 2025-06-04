Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $905,000 Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Newmark Group Price Performance

Newmark Group stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

