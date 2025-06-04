Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $937,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $30,741,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Boston Beer by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,054,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $23,349,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $21,412,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $224.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.10 and a 1 year high of $329.55.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.12.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

