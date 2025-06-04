Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,511,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 11,076 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $229,162.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,594.43. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. This represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

