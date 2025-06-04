Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 154,466 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,096,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 87,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

