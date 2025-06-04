Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases Shares of 12,950 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,878,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,026 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 274,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,026 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 53,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,980.80. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $619.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

See Also

