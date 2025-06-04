Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 23,806 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,011,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after purchasing an additional 644,267 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,905,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,329,000 after acquiring an additional 204,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 494,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 148,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 132,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 273,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 127,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avanos Medical

In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $25.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.