Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,962 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 169.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 298,085 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHC opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sotera Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

