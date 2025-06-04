Real Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on June 9th (NASDAQ:RAAQU)

Real Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 9th. Real Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Real Asset Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Real Asset Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAAQU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Real Asset Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.
Real Asset Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Real Asset Acquisition
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Real Asset Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Asset Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.