Real Asset Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on June 9th (NASDAQ:RAAQU)

Real Asset Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAAQU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, June 9th. Real Asset Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Real Asset Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Real Asset Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAAQU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Real Asset Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26.

Real Asset Acquisition Company Profile

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on December 9, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

