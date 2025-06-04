Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Lowered to $755.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $958.00 to $755.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $487.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.30 and its 200 day moving average is $662.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $481.58 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

