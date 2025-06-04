Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,966 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,816,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $389,994,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

