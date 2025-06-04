Reviewing Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM)

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.53% -3.45% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.02) -60.50 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and Blue Gem Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Western Copper & Gold and Blue Gem Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 4 1 3.20 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Western Copper & Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 251.24%. Given Western Copper & Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Western Copper & Gold is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

