Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $67.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,928.32. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346,755 shares during the period. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after buying an additional 2,185,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,498,000 after buying an additional 1,931,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.