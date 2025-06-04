Ric Lewis Buys 1,050 Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,635.50 ($3,562.93).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 253.70 ($3.43) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.89 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 15.36 ($0.21) dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 387.68%.

Legal & General Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 267 ($3.61).

Get Our Latest Analysis on LGEN

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.