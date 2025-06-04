Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 432.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Rimini Street worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMNI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Price Performance

Rimini Street stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rimini Street

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 28,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $92,886.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,544.08. This trade represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 61,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $201,037.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,842.88. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,472 shares of company stock worth $426,180. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.