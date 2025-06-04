Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 1.8% on Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $26.31. 3,859,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 16,329,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Specifically, insider Frank Klein sold 2,569 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $76,992.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,409,797.75. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $158,151.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 569,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,071,091.82. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.35 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $122.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,400 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,281,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.