Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Stock Price

i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 171.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAUX. Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

i-80 Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 623,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

