RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.46. 27,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 60,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $522.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,184,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after buying an additional 132,728 shares during the last quarter.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

