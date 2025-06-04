RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Wall Street Zen downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.
NYSE:RPM opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. RPM International has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.
RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.
