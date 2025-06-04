RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.27.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Wall Street Zen downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RPM International Trading Up 2.1%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 12,321.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 50,413.3% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 220,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPM International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,034,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,198,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after buying an additional 78,828 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RPM opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.96. RPM International has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.