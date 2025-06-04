Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Market Perform

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $410.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications stock opened at $390.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.78. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $272.49 and a 12 month high of $437.06. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

