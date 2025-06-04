Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $11.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.95. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider T. Charles Hunsinger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,225. This represents a 74.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,094 shares of company stock valued at $550,834. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 386.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter worth $74,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

