Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $115.54, but opened at $105.21. Science Applications International shares last traded at $103.21, with a volume of 314,605 shares.

The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 2,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, for a total transaction of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John K. Tien, Jr. purchased 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $25,047.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,063.50. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock worth $365,037. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.55.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

