Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 52,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 117,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $721.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.23 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

