Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Decreases By 15.7%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 293,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Down 16.0%

ADSE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. ADS-TEC Energy has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About ADS-TEC Energy

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.