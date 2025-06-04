Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Grows By 38.7%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Merck KGaA had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.3382 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Merck KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

