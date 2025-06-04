Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Decreases By 24.1%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 58,320 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE NMT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.