Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Drops By 15.5%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 70,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get UTime alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTime Price Performance

Shares of WTO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. UTime has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $622.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.