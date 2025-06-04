Short Interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Decreases By 24.1%

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
vTv Therapeutics Price Performance
VTVT opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.77.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04).
Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on VTVT shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.