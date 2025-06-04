Short Interest in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Drops By 15.3%

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,900 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of XTI Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
NASDAQ XTIA opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. XTI Aerospace has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $507.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.
XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 2,142.63% and a negative net margin of 874.43%.
XTI Aerospace, Inc engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
