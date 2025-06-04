Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.81, but opened at $77.94. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 1,172,328 shares traded.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -168.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SIG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey acquired 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.