Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 155,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 174,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Silver One Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Silver One Resources

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.